Ucraina, russi uccidono civili in fila per il pane a Chernihiv

Ucraina, russi uccidono civili in fila per il pane
1 Minuto di Lettura
Mercoledì 16 Marzo 2022, 12:56

I militari russi hanno ucciso in un attacco almeno 10 civili ucraini in coda per il pane a Chernihiv. Lo riferisce il quotidiano ucraino Suspilne, precisando che l'attacco sarebbe avvenuto alle 10 (ora locale).

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA