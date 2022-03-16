Ucraina, russi uccidono civili in fila per il pane a Chernihiv

I militari russi hanno ucciso in un attacco almeno 10 civili ucraini in coda per il pane a Chernihiv. Lo riferisce il quotidiano ucraino Suspilne, precisando che l'attacco sarebbe avvenuto alle 10 (ora locale).

In #Chernihiv, in one of the commuter towns, at about 10:00 am Russian troops shot people standing in a line for bread, as the Suspilne's correspondent reports. According to her, at least 9 people died.#UkraineUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/lYbiDB1w44