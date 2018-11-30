Sale sul volo per la Thailandia e si accorge di essere l'unica passeggera: il video su Instagram

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Sola a bordo, e con cibo e bevande illimitate. L'avventura che tutti vorrebbero vivere è toccata in sorte a Latsamy McAdoo, una donna di Miami, che si è imbarcata su un volo della Bangkok Airways e si è accota di essere l'unica passeggera. Latsamy, che ha una parte della famiglia in Thailandia, prende sempre lo stesso volo che però questa solitamente è pieno.Questa volta però si è potuta godere tutto l'aereo, e ha condiviso i video sulla sua pagina Instagram. «È stato divertente ed eccitante - ha scritto - mi hanno lasciata correre e ballare su e giù per l'aereo. Poi purtroppo sono arrivate le turbolenze e ho pensato che fosse giunta la mia ora». Ma perchè una compagnia aerea dovrebbe far partire un volo con a bordo un solo passeggero? Le ragioni possono essere diverse: innanzitutto potrebbero dover consegnare un carico, inoltre cancellare un volo si ripercuoterebbe sui passeggeri che, a destinazione, aspettano il volo di ritorno. Oltre al fatto che lasciare gli aerei "parcheggiati" in aeroporto è relativamente caro.