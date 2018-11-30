Sale sul volo per la Thailandia e si accorge di essere l'unica passeggera: il video su Instagram

Once I was the lone passenger on a @bangkokairways flight from Bangkok to Koh Samui. It was exciting and amusing at first. They turned to face only me when doing the safety briefing, they let me run up and down the aisles, dancing by myself, I was treated to unlimited food and drink for my short flight. But then it started to get bumpy, really bumpy. Next thing I know we were circling the island for an additional 30 minutes trying to land the plane on what should have been an hour long flight. I began to worry that this was some type of Final Destination flight and it was my time to go. Luckily, the pilot was able to land on the island relatively smoothly and now I have a funny Insta-story to share! Enjoy 😉
Questa volta però si è potuta godere tutto l'aereo, e ha condiviso i video sulla sua pagina Instagram. «È stato divertente ed eccitante - ha scritto - mi hanno lasciata correre e ballare su e giù per l'aereo. Poi purtroppo sono arrivate le turbolenze e ho pensato che fosse giunta la mia ora». Ma perchè una compagnia aerea dovrebbe far partire un volo con a bordo un solo passeggero? Le ragioni possono essere diverse: innanzitutto potrebbero dover consegnare un carico, inoltre cancellare un volo si ripercuoterebbe sui passeggeri che, a destinazione, aspettano il volo di ritorno. Oltre al fatto che lasciare gli aerei "parcheggiati" in aeroporto è relativamente caro.