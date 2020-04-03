Coronavirus, Mika si scusa su Instagram: «Mia madre era in punto di morte, per questo ho saltato la diretta con Rai1»

La mamma di Mika è stata male e lui si scusa con un post sul suo profilo Instagram. «Voglio scusarmi per il mio recente silenzio - ha scritto l'ex giudice di X-Factor che domenica scorsa era atteso in studio da Mara Venier a Domenica In ma è stato costretto a disertare - La scorsa settimana è stata turbolenta per la mia famiglia come lo è stata per molti altri in tutto il mondo. Molte persone della mia famiglia, tutti a Parigi, hanno avuto sintomi di Covid-19. Domenica pomeriggio, tuttavia, proprio mentre stavo per andare in diretta in onda sulla Rai1 in Italia, mia madre è finita in rianimazione con l'ambulanza».
I want to apologize for the recent radio silence. This past week has been turbulent for my family as it has been for so many others around the world. Multiple members of my immediate family, all of them in Paris, came down with symptoms of COVID-19. On Sunday afternoon however, just as I was about to go live on air on Italy’s RAI UNO, my mother was sent by ambulance to urgent care. I was forced to abandon the broadcast and help my younger brother and sister from a distance. My mother has been battling an agressive brain cancer, for this reason among others, as the days went by and her condition worsened, we were told to prepare for the worst. We sat at home, each one of us separated, unable to contact her or speak to her, just like so many of you in similar situations right now. Yesterday, by some miracle, we were informed that she is stabilizing. I feel so incredibly grateful to be able to write this message, and such enormous gratitude for those healthcare workers fighting this virus on the front line. We are taking it a day at a time, and we are far from out of the woods. My heart goes out to any one affected by this terrible virus. Not being able to speak or see those you love as they are suffering and fighting is heartbreaking, and I want to express my deepest of sympathies to those who are currently in the same situation and worse, those who have lost someone they love. From my family and I, we send you our love and compassion. Those are two things we will need to hold on to with all our might, to get through the coming weeks. Photo by @francois.roelants used by kind permission.
E ancora, Mika racconta: «Sono stato costretto a rinunciare alla trasmissione e ad aiutare mio fratello e mia sorella a distanza. Mia madre ha combattuto un cancro al cervello aggressivo, per questo ed altri motivi con il passare dei giorni le sue condizioni si sono aggravate e ci hanno detto di prepararci al peggio. Ci siamo seduti a casa, ognuno per suo conto, senza poterla contattare o parlarci, proprio come molti di voi in situazioni simili in questo momento. Ieri, per miracolo, siamo stati informati che si sta stabilizzando».
«Sono così grato per quanto è successo - continua il post di Mika - che mi sono sentito di scrivere questo messaggio, anche per ringraziare gli operatori sanitari che combattono il virus in prima linea. Adesso affrontiamo un giorno alla volta, ma non siamo ancora fuori del tunnel. Il mio cuore va a tutti coloro che sono stati colpiti da questo terribile virus. Non poter parlare o vedere coloro che si amano fa spezzare il cuore e voglio esprimere la mia vicinanza a tutti coloro che vivono la stessa nostra situazione o che, peggio, hanno perso qualcuno che amavano. Da me e dalla mia famiglia tutto l'amore e la compassione. A queste due cose ci dovremo tenere ben saldi per affrontare le prossime settimane».
