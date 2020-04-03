Coronavirus, Mika si scusa su Instagram: «Mia madre era in punto di morte, per questo ho saltato la diretta con Rai1»

La mamma di Mika è stata male e lui si scusa con un post sul suo profilo Instagram. «Voglio scusarmi per il mio recente silenzio - ha scritto l'ex giudice di X-Factor che domenica scorsa era atteso in studio da Mara Venier a Domenica In ma è stato costretto a disertare - La scorsa settimana è stata turbolenta per la mia famiglia come lo è stata per molti altri in tutto il mondo. Molte persone della mia famiglia, tutti a Parigi, hanno avuto sintomi di Covid-19. Domenica pomeriggio, tuttavia, proprio mentre stavo per andare in diretta in onda sulla Rai1 in Italia, mia madre è finita in rianimazione con l'ambulanza».



E ancora, Mika racconta:

Sono stato costretto a rinunciare alla trasmissione e ad aiutare mio fratello e mia sorella a distanza. Mia madre ha combattuto un cancro al cervello aggressivo, per questo ed altri motivi con il passare dei giorni le sue condizioni si sono aggravate e ci hanno detto di prepararci al peggio. Ci siamo seduti a casa, ognuno per suo conto, senza poterla contattare o parlarci, proprio come molti di voi in situazioni simili in questo momento. Ieri, per miracolo, siamo stati informati che si sta stabilizzando

».

Domenica In, Fiorello: «Ecco il mio segreto per fare la spesa senza fare troppa fila»

«Sono così grato per quanto è successo - continua il post di Mika - che mi sono sentito di scrivere questo messaggio, anche per ringraziare gli operatori sanitari che combattono il virus in prima linea. Adesso affrontiamo un giorno alla volta, ma non siamo ancora fuori del tunnel. Il mio cuore va a tutti coloro che sono stati colpiti da questo terribile virus. Non poter parlare o vedere coloro che si amano fa spezzare il cuore e voglio esprimere la mia vicinanza a tutti coloro che vivono la stessa nostra situazione o che, peggio, hanno perso qualcuno che amavano. Da me e dalla mia famiglia tutto l'amore e la compassione. A queste due cose ci dovremo tenere ben saldi per affrontare le prossime settimane».



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA