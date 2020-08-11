Alyssa Milano mostra su Instagram gli effetti del coronavirus: «Ecco cosa fa ai capelli» Video

«Questa è la quantità di capelli che perdo a causa del Covid-19». Alyssa Milano racconta in un video la sua esperienza con il coronavirus, un colpo di spazzola alla volta. L'attrice americana, famosa per il suo ruolo nella serie "Streghe", aveva scoperto di essere positiva al Covid-19 qualche giorno fa, dopo dopo tre tamponi negativi e il test degli anticorpi. Ora, con un post sul suo profilo Instagram, ha deciso di raccontare che effetti sta avedo il virus sui suoi capelli. «Questa è una spazzola e come potete vedere non ci sono capelli», spiega la Milano. Poi, dopo alcune passate, si vedono numerosi ciuffi venire via tra le mani dell'attrice.

Alyssa è appena uscita da un periodo di quattro mesi in cui ha dovuto affrontare forti malesseri: «Mi sentivo morire, non sono mai stata così male - aveva raccontato Alyssa qualche giorno fa in un post dove si ritraeva con una maschera per l'ossigeno. «Dolore ovunque. Perdita di olfatto. Sentivo come se un grosso elefante si fosse seduto sul mio petto. Non riuscivo a respirare. Non riuscivo a mangiare. Ho perso 4 kg in due settimane. Mi sentivo confusa. Avevo una febbre lieve. E un mal di testa orribile. Praticamente avevo ogni sintomo del Covid. Alla fine di marzo ho fatto due test ed entrambi sono risultati negativi. Quando ho iniziato a sentirmi un po’ meglio ho fatto il test degli anticorpi. Negativo».

Con il nuovo post, l'attrice ha voluto lanciare un appello all'insegna della prudenza: «Per favore prendete il virus sul serio e indossate la dannata mascherina», scrive Alyssa. «E ricordate che i test attualmente in uso sono imperfetti» Quello della perdita di capelli è effettivamente un sintomo accusato da numerosi pazienti nel peridoo di convalescenza da coronavirus. Un sondaggio condotto dalla dott.ssa Natalie Lambert della Indiana University School of Medicine con Survivor Corps su oltre 1.500 persone, oltre 400 partecipanti hanno affermato di aver sperimentato la caduta dei capelli nella fase di convalescenza dalla malattia.

