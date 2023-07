Dilano Van’t Hoff, il pilota olandese di 18 anni muore all'ultimo giro della gara di Formula Regional a Spa

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps.



Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.



Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”



Stefano Domenicali pic.twitter.com/Kn0gklf9RN

— Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2023