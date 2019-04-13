​​Formula 1, Gp Cina. Pole di Bottas, poi Hamilton e le Ferrari: Vettel davanti a Leclerc

Sport > Formula 1
Sabato 13 Aprile 2019
​​Formula 1, Gp Cina: pole di Bottas, poi Hamilton e le Ferrari: Vettel davanti a Leclerc

Pole position conquistata da Valtteri Bottas. Con il tempo di 1'31"547, ha centrato la pole del Gp di Cina, che si disputerà domani sul circuito di Shangai. Il pilota finlandese della Mercedes ha preceduto di 0"023 il compagno di scuderia e campione del mondo Lewis Hamilton. Seconda fila tutta Ferrari: il tedesco Sebastian Vettel si è preso il terzo tempo, a 0"301 da Bottas, quarto il monegasco Charles Leclerc a 0"318.

 


Formula 1, Vettel: «La macchina ha più potenziale»

Ultimo aggiornamento: 09:13 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

LE VOCI DEL MESSAGGERO

﻿​Dalla reception al manager, hotel a caccia di “specialisti”

di Mauro Evangelisti

SMART CITY ROMA

SPORT

Roma Omnia Vatican Card

Visita i Musei Vaticani, la Cappella Sistina e San Pietro senza stress. Salta la fila e risparmia

Prenota adesso la tua visita a Roma

promo

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE