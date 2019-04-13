​​Formula 1, Gp Cina: pole di Bottas, poi Hamilton e le Ferrari: Vettel davanti a Leclerc

Pole position conquistata da Valtteri Bottas. Con il tempo di 1'31"547, ha centrato la pole del Gp di Cina, che si disputerà domani sul circuito di Shangai. Il pilota finlandese della Mercedes ha preceduto di 0"023 il compagno di scuderia e campione del mondo Lewis Hamilton. Seconda fila tutta Ferrari: il tedesco Sebastian Vettel si è preso il terzo tempo, a 0"301 da Bottas, quarto il monegasco Charles Leclerc a 0"318.

