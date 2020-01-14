Roma, tweet per il tifoso iraniano morto sull'aereo ucraino abbattuto

La Roma con il suo account inglese su Twitter ha ricordato un suo tifoso iraniano, Iman Aghabali, deceduto sull'aereo ucraino abbattuto la scorsa settimana a Theran. La società, nell'apprendere la notizia, scrive di essere vicina alla famiglia e agli amici della vittima



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We are very saddened to learn about the death of Iranian <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ASRoma?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ASRoma</a> supporter Iman Aghabali. A passionate fan with a bright career ahead of him, Iman lost his life when Ukrainian flight PS752 was shot down near Tehran last week. All our thoughts are with his family and friends. <a href="https://t.co/GGB8Bwhdd8">pic.twitter.com/GGB8Bwhdd8</a></p>— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) <a href="https://twitter.com/ASRomaEN/status/1217090799810289666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>





