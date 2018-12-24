Champions, Under inserito nella formazione top under 24

Lunedì 24 Dicembre 2018
FOTO TWITTER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Under è uno dei miglior giovani che ci sono in Europa. Il profilo Twitter della Champions League lo ha inserito nella formazione tipo del futuro, che include tutti i calciatori che si sono contraddistinti alla loro prima esperienza nella competizione europea e che hanno meno di 24 anni.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">💫 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> breakthrough team of 2018 💫</p>&mdash; UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague/status/1077170827651702784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">24 dicembre 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>




