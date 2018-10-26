Sinead O'Connor, la cantante è diventata musulmana: «Ora mi chiamo Shuhada Davitt»

Sinéad O'Connor si è convertita all'Islam e ha cambiato il suo nome. La cantante irlandese, 51 anni, ha pubblicato la notizia via Twitter e ha rivelato che ora si chiama Shuhada 'Davitt.

Voglio annunciare che sono orgogliosa di essere diventata musulmano. Questa è la conclusione naturale del viaggio di ogni teologo intelligente. "Tutto lo studio delle Scritture porta all'Islam, il che rende superflui tutti gli altri passi delle Scritture: mi verrà dato un altro nuovo nome, sarà Shuhada".

Here is my 1st attempt at singing the Azan. I got some pronouncition wrong because emotions took me from my page... but there’ll be hundreds of others onstage to come ... https://t.co/vDFyheqOOc