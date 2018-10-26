Sinead O'Connor, la cantante è diventata musulmana: «Ora mi chiamo Shuhada Davitt»

Spettacoli > Musica
Venerdì 26 Ottobre 2018
Sinéad O'Connor si è convertita all'Islam e ha cambiato il suo nome. La cantante irlandese, 51 anni, ha pubblicato la notizia via Twitter e ha rivelato che ora si chiama Shuhada 'Davitt. «Voglio annunciare che sono orgogliosa di essere diventata musulmano. Questa è la conclusione naturale del viaggio di ogni teologo intelligente. "Tutto lo studio delle Scritture porta all'Islam, il che rende superflui tutti gli altri passi delle Scritture: mi verrà dato un altro nuovo nome, sarà Shuhada".

 
Il tweet è stato seguito da messaggi del Corano e da selfie di O'Connor che indossavano un hijab. Ha anche cambiato il nome della sua pagina Twitter su Shuhada 'Davitt. O'Connor ha condiviso una foto di se stessa in piedi di fronte a una lavagna con un messaggio che dice: «Hai preso il mio corpo, mi hai preso la mente, hai preso i miei figli ma non ascolterai mai la mia voce». © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

