Coronavirus, morto Lee Konitz: il grande jazzista suonò con Miles Davis, spesso ospite di Umbria Jazz

Il coronavirus si porta via anche Lee Konitz, uno dei grandi del jazz mondiale: è morto a 92 anni al Lenox Hill Hospital di New York. Il figlio, Josh Konitz, ha confermato la notizia: le cause del decesso sono da attribuirsi al Covid-19. Nato a Chicago il 13 ottobre 1927 e durante la lunghissima carriera di oltre 70 anni, ha suonato con tutti i grandi a cominciare da Miles Davis , Michel Petrucciani, Ornette Coleman e tanti altri. Con Davis lavorò al capolavoro, pietra miliare della musica jazz Birth of the cool. In Italia ha suonato spesso a Umbria Jazz.

