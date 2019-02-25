Oscar 2019, tutte le nomination: ecco i film in gara

Dal favorito "Roma" di Alfonso Cuaron e Rami Malek in pole position per il premio al miglior attore. Ecco le nomination agli Oscar 2019:
Miglior Film
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
La favorita
Roma
Green Book
A Star Is Born
Vice
BlacKkKlansman
Miglior attore protagonista
Christian Bale per Vice
Bradley Cooper per A Star Is Born
Viggo Mortensen per Green Book
Willem Dafoe per Van Gogh
Rami Malek per Bohemian Rhapsody
Miglior attrice protagonista
Olivia Colman per La favorita
Lady Gaga per A Star Is Born
Glenn Close per The Wife
Yalitza Aparicio per Roma
Melissa McCartney per Copia originale
Miglior regia
BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
La favorita
Roma
Vice
Miglior attore non protagonista
Mahershala Ali per Green Book
Adam Driver per BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott per A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant per Copia originale
Sam Rockwell per Vice
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Amy Adams per Vice
Marina de Tavira per Roma
Regina King per Se la strada potesse parlare
Emma Stone per La favorita
Rachel Weisz La favorita
Miglior film straniero
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Miglior cartone animato
Incredibles 2
Isle Of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Migliori costumi
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Miglior fotografia
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Miglior trucco
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Miglior scenografia
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Miglior montaggio
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Miglior documentario
Free Solo
Hale County
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Miglior effetti visivi
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Miglior montaggio sonoro
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Miglior Sonoro
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Miglior canzone
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR
Shallow, A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs
Miglior colonna sonora
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns Ultimo aggiornamento: 02:20
