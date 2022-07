WhatsApp in incognito, la nuova funzione per rendersi invisibili quando si è online

Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg confirm to WABetaInfo 3 features to come on @WhatsApp! 😱@wcathcart https://t.co/sDm41MpQiG



This is an amazing story. Disappearing mode, view once and multi device features are coming soon for beta users!

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 3, 2021