La Regina Elisabetta sbarca su Instagram: il primo post fa decine di migliaia mi piace

Avrà pure 92 anni, ma la Regina Elisabetta è sicuramente più social di vostra nonna. La prova è il suo primo Instagram in diretta dal museo delle Scienze di Londra. Sempre lì, qualche anno fa, twittò per la prima volta: evidentemente il museo tira fuori la sua anima social. Sul profilo Instagram Royal Family, infatti, è appartsa una letter scritta al suo trisavolo, il Principe Alberto nel 1843.
«Charles Babbage, il pioniere del computer, in questa lettera fa riferimento al 'Difference Engine', di cui il principe Alberto ha visto un prototipo nel luglio del 1843 - scrive la Regina (o piuttosto il suo social media manager) - oggi ho avuto il piacere di apprendere delle iniziative di coding insegnate ai bambini e per questo mi è sembrato giusto pubblicare questo post di Instagram». Firmato Elizabeth R. Il risultato? In un'ora 19mila mi piace.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
