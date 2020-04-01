Stranger Things, la donazione di "Undici" per l'emergenza Coronavirus commuove i social

CORONAVIRUS

Mercoledì 1 Aprile 2020
Le produzione di Hollywood si sono fermate, così come per il resto dello spettacolo americano. Anche Millie Bobby Brown, la "Undici" di Stranger Things, ha dovuto posticipare l'inizio delle riprese per la nuova stagione della fortunata serie Netflix. L'emergenza Coronavirus ha colpito anche gli Stati Uniti e così la 16enne e la sua famiglia hanno deciso di fare un'importante donazione alla città di Santa Fe. Grazie ai soldi versati dall'attrice, il Food Depot potrà distribuire circa 20.000 pasti ai più bisognosi nel New Mexico.

While we stay home and do our part to flatten the curve, we must not forget those in need. My thoughts are with the great people and crew from Santa Fe, NM whom we didn’t yet get to meet in our company move on Stranger Things. In appreciation of this community, my family and I have donated 20,000 meals to the The Food Depot, which will provide meals for those hungry in the Northern New Mexico service area. @thefooddepot Also, to all those in Atlanta who have embraced us, to the ST crew and their families, you’re in our thoughts. My family and I have donated 20,000 meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which will provide meals for those hungry in their service area. @acfb Take this time to find enjoyment in the simple things, reflect on the impact of great people and then share the love with others. A special shout out to those who have supported me, inspired and empowered me, whom I admire and just makes me happy. #seearecmakearec #stayhome @eggoxcoz @malalafund #jasonbateman @netflix

Intanto, a proposito di Netflix, crescono gli abbonamenti per la tv in streaming. A fine 2020, secondo un'analisi, gli abbonamenti a Netflix e servizi analoghi raggiungeranno i 949 milioni di unità su scala globale, 47 milioni in più (+5%) rispetto a quanto stimato in precedenza. Nel lungo periodo, gli analisti prevedono una crescita di 621 milioni di abbonamenti tra il 2019 e il 2025, quando le persone che pagano un servizio di video in streaming saranno 1,43 miliardi. In Cina se ne conteranno 438 milioni, e 342 milioni si registreranno in Usa, dove ad essere abbonate ad almeno un servizio saranno tre famiglie su quattro. «Un fattore significativo che influenza la futura crescita degli abbonamenti è l'impatto del coronavirus, sia a breve che a lungo termine», spiega l'analista Michael Goodman. © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

