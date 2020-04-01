Stranger Things, la donazione di "Undici" per l'emergenza Coronavirus commuove i social

Netflix, spoiler in strada per far restare la gente in casa
While we stay home and do our part to flatten the curve, we must not forget those in need. My thoughts are with the great people and crew from Santa Fe, NM whom we didn’t yet get to meet in our company move on Stranger Things. In appreciation of this community, my family and I have donated 20,000 meals to the The Food Depot, which will provide meals for those hungry in the Northern New Mexico service area. @thefooddepot Also, to all those in Atlanta who have embraced us, to the ST crew and their families, you’re in our thoughts. My family and I have donated 20,000 meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which will provide meals for those hungry in their service area. @acfb Take this time to find enjoyment in the simple things, reflect on the impact of great people and then share the love with others. A special shout out to those who have supported me, inspired and empowered me, whom I admire and just makes me happy. #seearecmakearec #stayhome @eggoxcoz @malalafund #jasonbateman @netflix
Intanto, a proposito di Netflix, crescono gli abbonamenti per la tv in streaming. A fine 2020, secondo un'analisi, gli abbonamenti a Netflix e servizi analoghi raggiungeranno i 949 milioni di unità su scala globale, 47 milioni in più (+5%) rispetto a quanto stimato in precedenza. Nel lungo periodo, gli analisti prevedono una crescita di 621 milioni di abbonamenti tra il 2019 e il 2025, quando le persone che pagano un servizio di video in streaming saranno 1,43 miliardi. In Cina se ne conteranno 438 milioni, e 342 milioni si registreranno in Usa, dove ad essere abbonate ad almeno un servizio saranno tre famiglie su quattro. «Un fattore significativo che influenza la futura crescita degli abbonamenti è l'impatto del coronavirus, sia a breve che a lungo termine», spiega l'analista Michael Goodman. © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
