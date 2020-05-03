Britney Spears, le candele prendono fuoco: in fiamme la sua palestra - Il video

but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!
«Avevo due candele e, sì una cosa porta a un'altra e ho dato fuoco a tutto quanto». Il sito Daily Beast nota come la cantante spieghi l'accaduto con noncuranza, come se fosse una esperienza molto esclusiva (e quasi desiderabile) da raccontare.
