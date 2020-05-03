INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears, le candele prendono fuoco: in fiamme la sua palestra - Il video

Domenica 3 Maggio 2020
«Ciao ragazzi, sono nella mia palestra. Non ci sono potuta andare per sei mesi perché le avevo dato fuoco accidentalmente». Britney Spears ha postato un video su Instagram in cui rivela di avere incendiato il locale nella sua casa, andato tutto in fiamme e irrecuperabile, a parte uno specchio e due attrezzi da ginnastica. 
 
 

«Avevo due candele e, sì una cosa porta a un'altra e ho dato fuoco a tutto quanto». Il sito Daily Beast nota come la cantante spieghi l'accaduto con noncuranza, come se fosse una esperienza molto esclusiva (e quasi desiderabile) da raccontare. 

