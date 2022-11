Razzo cinese in caduta sulla terra: chiuso lo spazio aereo in Spagna, allerta in 5 regioni italiane

⚠️Update: the re-entry window of #CZ5B has narrowed down to 2022-11-04 09:38:39 UTC ±111 min. #EUSST contributing sensors keep monitoring the object closely & Operations Centres are performing analyses. Stay tuned for more updates. Read more: https://t.co/9X1lBmRJIS #LongMarch5B pic.twitter.com/Xx2VSuMReC

— EUSST (@EU_SST) November 4, 2022