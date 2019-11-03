Sigaretta elettronica, ragazza mostra su Instagram il suo calvario: «Svapavo sempre, ho rischiato la vita»

La 18enne Simah Herman ha seriamente rischiato la vita per colpa della sua dipendenza da "svapo". La giovane americana ha dovuto fronteggiare un'insufficienza polmonare che, per poco, non l'ha uccisa, costringendola al coma farmacologico. Ora che il peggio è alle spalle, Simah ha pubblicato su Instagram una serie di foto in cui, ancora intubata, annuncia di voler cominciare una campagna contro la sigaretta elettronica. La ragazza, riporta Daily Mail, ha ammesso di aver svapato «costantemente tutto il giorno, tutti i giorni» per un paio d'anni e di aver sempre preferito la sigaretta elettronica a quella tradizionale per il sapore.
Su Instagram la ragazza di New York ha raccontato il suo calvario: «Circa 2 anni fa ho iniziato ad avere problemi di nausea, che si sono trasformati in incapacità di mangiare, dormire e vivere normalmente. Due settimane fa ho iniziato ad avere difficoltà a respirare. Ci sono volute 48 ore perché i miei polmoni collassassero, il che mi ha portato ad essere intubata. Tutto questo è a causa dello svapo». Ora Simah sta meglio e intende impegnarsi in prima persona per sensibilizzare gli altri sui pericoli della sigaretta elettronica: «Lo svapo è pubblicizzato come "un'alternativa più sana al fumo" ma è falso. Può essere fatale sia che si tratti di nicotina che di vaporizzazione».
«Sono stata fortunata - prosegue - i dottori non pensavano che ce l'avrei fatta». E aggiunge: «Non è facile smettere, la nicotina è una sostanza chimica molto potente, ma più svapi, più è probabile che tu finisca come me. Agisci e non lasciare che ciò accada. Per favore, dì alla tua famiglia e ai tuoi amici i pericoli dello svapo perché nessuno si rende conto fino a quando non si trovano in una situazione così grave». E conclude con un appello: «Sto condividendo la mia storia, quindi non devi vivere anche tu la tua. Chiedi aiuto per favore e se hai bisogno di qualcuno con cui parlare sono qui per aiutare chiunque ne abbia bisogno. Non lasciare che lo svapo vinca. Riprenditi la vita e smetti di fumare. Non ne vale la pena».
About 2 years ago i started having terrible nausea issues. that turned into being unable to eat, sleep and just live normally. 2 weeks ago i started having trouble breathing. it took 48 hours for my lungs to fail which led to me being put on a ventilator. This is all because of vaping. Vaping is advertised as “a healthier alternative to smoking” which is false. whether it’s nicotine or weed vaping can be fatal. I was lucky. the doctors didn’t think i was going to make it but with prayers from family and friends i pulled through after almost a week on a ventilator. No one thinks this will happen to them and neither did i which is why i kept vaping. It took less than 48 hours for me to be put in a drug induced coma and a tube put down my throat because i could no longer breathe on my own. The dangers of vaping are real and this can happen to you. Please don’t let it. It’s not easy to quit, nicotine is a very addictive chemical but the more you vape the more likely you are to end up where i did. take action and don’t let this happen. please tell your family and friends the dangers of vaping because no one realizes until they’re put in a situation so serious. i’m sharing my story so you don’t have to have your own. get help please and if you need someone to talk to i’m here to help anyone who needs it. Don’t let vaping win. take back your life and quit smoking. it’s just not worth it. @truthorange #bigtobacco #vapecommunity #smokingkills #dangersofvaping #dangersofsmoking #vape #juul (i didn’t end up having pneumonia. the signs of respiratory failure from vaping make it look like pneumonia, if they didn’t find that first i would have died)