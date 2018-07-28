New York, «tre pacchi sospetti alla Trump Tower». Chiusa la 5th avenue

Il Messaggero > Primo Piano > Esteri

New York, Â«tre pacchi sospetti alla Trump TowerÂ». Chiusa la 5th avenue
Paura a New York dove la 5th Avenue è stata temporaneamente chiusa a causa di un allarme poi rientrato per tre pacchi sospetti non è chiaro se all'interno o nei pressi della Trump Tower, il grattacielo costruito dal presidente Usa e dove si trova l'appartamento suo e di Melania. 
 
Sabato 28 Luglio 2018 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 01:19

