Le promette di sposarla all'asilo e dopo 20 anni la porta all'altare
Matt fa una promessa, dichiarando che un giorno l'avrebbe sposata. «Da bambina, Laura mi ha insegnato come cavalcare le altalene, le colline ondulate e la "giusta via" per mangiare correttamente il formaggio a pasta filata, abbiamo bei ricordi di quando giocavamo a nascondino, ci rincorrevamo a vicenda nel campo da gioco...».
"Laura and I met in preschool. One of my very first memories is of being 3 years old and standing up in front of my pre-school class, declaring that I would marry her someday. As kids, Laura taught me how to ride the swings, draw rolling hills, and the 'right way' to properly eat string cheese. We have fond memories of playing hide-and-go-seek, chasing after each other on the playground, and mischievously staying up during nap time. I was enamored with Laura as a child, and I still am to this day. Eventually, we lost touch upon entering our Elementary School days and for the next seven years, our family's annual Christmas cards was the only way we ever saw each other's faces. It wasn't until High School that we reconnected by happenstance through a mutual friend. Within two weeks, we decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend. We continued to date through out all of High School, even though we went to different schools. We even stuck together long-distance while attending colleges in different states. We remained a resilient couple until May 23rd, 2015 when I decided to stay true to my preschool pledge and make Laura my wife. I proposed to her at the place it all began... our preschool classroom."
Era innamorato di Laura da bambina, «e lo sono ancora oggi», scrive Matt. Ci siamo persi di vista entrando alle elementari, spiega, e per 7 anni le cartoline di Natale delle rispettive famigle sono state l'unico "modo" per vedersi. Fino al liceo quando si sono ritrovati grazie a un amico comune.
Dopo due settimane Matt e Laura si sono fidanzati. «Abbiamo continuato a frequentare tutta la scuola superiore, anche se siamo andati in scuole diverse. Poi il college, con una lunga distanza da percorrere per potersi vedeer. Fino al 23 maggio 2015, conclude Matt, «quando ho deciso di rimanere fedele al mio impegno preso all'asilo e rendere Laura mia moglie. Le ho proposto di sposarmi nel luogo in cui tutto è iniziato... nella classe del nostro asilo».
