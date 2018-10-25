Trump chiama Conte: «Condivido al 100% la linea dura sui migranti»

Just spoke with Prime Minister @GiuseppeConteIT of Italy concerning many subjects, including the fact that Italy is now taking a very hard line on illegal immigration...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 ottobre 2018
«Sono d'accordo al 100% con la loro posizione, anche gli Stati Uniti stanno adottando una linea molto dura nei confronti dell'immigrazione illegale», ha aggiunto Trump.
...I agree with their stance 100%, and the United States is likewise taking a very hard line on illegal immigration. The Prime Minister is working very hard on the economy of Italy - he will be successful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 ottobre 2018
«Il primo ministro sta lavorando molto duramente sull'economia dell'Italia, avrà successo!», ha concluso il presidente americano in un secondo tweet.