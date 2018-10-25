DONALD TRUMP

Trump chiama Conte: «Condivido al 100% la linea dura sui migranti»

Politica >
Giovedì 25 Ottobre 2018
Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha telefonato al premier italiano Giuseppe Conte. «Ho appena parlato con il primo ministro italiano Giuseppe Conte su diversi argomenti, compreso il fatto che l'Italia abbia adottato una linea molto dura sull'immigrazione illegale», ha scritto su Twitter il presidente degli Stati Uniti. 

 
«Sono d'accordo al 100% con la loro posizione, anche gli Stati Uniti stanno adottando una linea molto dura nei confronti dell'immigrazione illegale», ha aggiunto Trump.


 
«Il primo ministro sta lavorando molto duramente sull'economia dell'Italia, avrà successo!», ha concluso il presidente americano in un secondo tweet. Ultimo aggiornamento: 21:39 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

LE VOCI DEL MESSAGGERO

﻿La battaglia politica sul corpo di Desirée

di Simone Canettieri

SMART CITY ROMA

POLITICA

promo

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE