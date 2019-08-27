Trump su Twitter con refuso: «Spero che Giuseppi Conte resti premier»

Politica
Martedì 27 Agosto 2019
Trump su Twitter: «Speriamo che Conte resti premier»
Donald Trump loda su Twitter «l'altamente rispettato primo ministro della repubblica italiana, Giuseppi Conte». «Ha rappresentato l'Italia in modo energico al G7. Ama il suo Paese grandemente e lavora bene con gli Usa. Un uomo molto talentuoso che spero resti primo ministro!», scrive, lanciando di fatto un endorsement ad un bis di Conte, pur sbagliandone il nome.
