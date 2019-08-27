Ultimo aggiornamento: 16:43 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
Starting to look good for the highly respected Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giuseppi Conte. Represented Italy powerfully at the G-7. Loves his Country greatly & works well with the USA. A very talented man who will hopefully remain Prime Minister!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2019
Trump su Twitter con refuso: «Spero che Giuseppi Conte resti premier»Martedì 27 Agosto 2019
Donald Trump loda su Twitter «l'altamente rispettato primo ministro della repubblica italiana, Giuseppi Conte». «Ha rappresentato l'Italia in modo energico al G7. Ama il suo Paese grandemente e lavora bene con gli Usa. Un uomo molto talentuoso che spero resti primo ministro!», scrive, lanciando di fatto un endorsement ad un bis di Conte, pur sbagliandone il nome.