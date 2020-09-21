Surfista perde la tavola alle Hawaii nel 2018, la ritrova due anni dopo nelle Filippine

Una tavola da surf smarrita nel mare delle Hawaii nel 2018 e ritrovata due anni dopo a più di 8.000 chilometri di distanza, nel sud delle Filippine. E' quello che è successo al surfista di big wave Doug Falter che è stato avvisato tramite i social media che l sua tavola blu era stata ritrovata vicino alla remota isola di Sarangani, nelle Filippine. E il nuovo proprietario - la maestra di scuola elementare locale e aspirante surfista Giovanne Branzuela - si è detta felice di restituirglielo, non appena l’emergenza Covid lo permetterà.

La maestra aveva acquistato la tavola da surf, un po’ ammaccata ma con il nome del realizzatore ancora ben visibile, da un suo vicino un paio di mesi fa per 40 dollari; i pescatori l’avevano vista galleggiare in mare nell’agosto 2018, sei mesi dopo che Falter l’aveva persa di vista e, pensando che fosse caduta da uno yacht di passaggio l’avevano venduta al vicino di Branzuela per pochi dollari. Incuriosita, la maestra ha contattato via social il costruttore, che a sua volta ha condiviso la foto su Instagram, taggando Falter, che infine l’ha contattata. Branzuela gliela restituirà appena saranno ripristinati i collegamenti: “Per ora posso usare la sua tavola da surf. Gli ho detto che me ne prenderò cura”, gli ha assicurato.

