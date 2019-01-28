Star dei reality cade durante l'esibizione sul ghiaccio e finisce in sedia a rotelle

Lunedì 28 Gennaio 2019
E' caduta rovinosamente e ora è in sedia a rotelle. La star dei reality britannica Gemma Collins ha perso l'equilibrio ed è caduta di faccia in diretta tv domenica scorsa. Lì per lì si è rialzata, ha ascoltato le critiche dei giudici con le lacrime agli occhi e poi è stata portata di corsa dal fisioterapia. 

Ventiquattro ore dopo non è riuscita più a camminare ed è stata paparazzata con il fidanzato che la aiutava a raggiungere la sedia a rotelle. Ma non si è persa d'animo e ha trovato la forza di condividere il video della sua caduta su Instagram. 

 
