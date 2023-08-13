Vanno a fumare una sigaretta e scappano senza pagare il conto, il ristorante pubblica le loro facce sui social: «Se li riconoscete aiutateci»

🔴PLEASE SHARE THIS POST! 🔴 This is not a usual post or message we put up. But since opening Arvelli we have hardly had any bad incidences and we are thankful for all of our supportive and returning customers. Unfortunately last night, we had two gentlemen walkout without paying their hefty bill £63.00 around 11:10pm. Initially one of them left for a ‘smoke’, then the other man dressed in a tracksuit followed saying they will be back after speaking to their friend. We as staff try our best to execute amazing service from start to finish. After a tiring day, it was sad the night was ended on a bad note . Every incidences like this affect the business as well as the hard working staff. If anyone recognises the two men from the videos or posts, please contact us. It would be much appreciated if you could share the post!

Pubblicato da Arvelli_Darlington su Giovedì 10 agosto 2023