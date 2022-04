Oligarchi russi, il miliardario Yuri Milner donerà 100 milioni di dollari per i rifugiati ucraini

Julia & I have been deeply affected by the suffering of refugees from Ukraine. Today the Breakthrough Prize Foundation pledges $100m to the #TechForRefugees initiative, joining @Airbnb.org @flexport.org & @Spotify to help people forced to flee their homes.https://t.co/JnwmBYl1PZ

— Yuri Milner (@yurimilner) April 28, 2022