Nemo vince l'Eurovision 2024 con "The Code", il testo e il significato della canzone autobiografica

Nemo trionfa all'Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Il rapper 24enne e musicista svizzero ha rappresentato la Svizzera si è esibito con la canzone dal titolo The Code. Nemo è stato selezionato internamente dall’emittente radiotelevisiva pubblica SRF. La sua partecipazione all’ESC 2024 è stata ufficializzata lo scorso 29 febbraio. Nemo ha raggiunto la popolarità nel suo paese grazie al singolo Du, pubblicato nel 2017. Nel 2018, l’artista ha vinto 4 premi ai Swiss Music Awards, i principali riconoscimenti musicali in Svizzera. Nel 2021, invece, ha partecipato alla seconda edizione della versione svizzera de Il Cantante Mascherato.

Nemo, chi è il vincitore (non binario) dell'Eurovision 2024: «Rendermi conto della mia identità mi ha reso libero»

Il brano autobiografico

Il branoThe Code con influenze che vanno dall’opera all’hip hop, è un testo profondo che racconta la difficoltà nell’accettare un’identità sessuale non binaria.

Il testo di The Code

Welcome to the show, let everybody know

I’m done playin’ the game, I’ll break out of the chains

You better buckle up, I’ll pour another cup

This is my bohème, so drink it up, my friend.

Oh

Oh

This story is my truth.

I, I went to hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code, wo-o-oah

Like ammonites, I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code, woah

Yeah.

Let me tell you a tale about life

‘Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight

Who dеcides what’s wrong, what’s right?

Everything is balance, еverything’s light

I got so much on my mind

And I been awake all night

I’m so pumped, I’m so psyched

It’s bigger than me, I’m gettin’ so hyped, like.

Let me taste the lows and highs

Let me feel that burning fright

This story is my truth.

I, I went to hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code, wo-o-oah

Like ammonites, I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code, woah.

Somewhere between the 0s and 1s

That’s where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a

Somewhere between the 0s and 1s

That’s where I found my kingdom come

My heart beats like a druuuu…

I, I went to hell and back

To find myself on track

I broke the code, woah

Like ammonites, I just gave it some time

Now I found paradise

I broke the code, wo-o-oah, woah.

The Code, la traduzione in italiano

Benvenuti allo spettacolo, fatelo sapere a tutti

Ho finito di stare al gioco, mi libererò dalle catene

È meglio che ti allacci le cinture, ne verserò un’altra tazza

Questa è la mia bohème, quindi bevila, amico mio.

Oh

Oh

Questa storia è la mia verità.

Io sono andato all’inferno e sono ritornato

Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada

Ho infranto il codice, wow

Come le ammoniti, gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo

Ora ho trovato il paradiso

Ho infranto il codice, wow

Sì.

Lascia che ti racconti una storia sulla vita

Riguarda il bene e il male, meglio tenersi stretti

Chi decide cosa è sbagliato e cosa è giusto?

Tutto è equilibrio, tutto è luce

Ho così tanto nella mia mente

E sono stato sveglio tutta la notte

Sono così carico, sono così entusiasta

È più grande di me, sono così esaltato, tipo.

Fammi assaggiare i bassi e gli alti

Fammi sentire quella paura bruciante

Questa storia è la mia verità.

Io sono andato all’inferno e sono ritornato

Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada

Ho infranto il codice, wow

Come le ammoniti, gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo

Ora ho trovato il paradiso

Ho infranto il codice, wow.