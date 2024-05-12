Nemo vince l'Eurovision 2024 con "The Code", il testo e il significato della canzone autobiografica

Nemo trionfa all'Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Il rapper 24enne e musicista svizzero ha rappresentato la Svizzera si è esibito con la canzone dal titolo The Code. Nemo è stato selezionato internamente dall’emittente radiotelevisiva pubblica SRF. La sua partecipazione all’ESC 2024 è stata ufficializzata lo scorso 29 febbraio. Nemo ha raggiunto la popolarità nel suo paese grazie al singolo Du, pubblicato nel 2017. Nel 2018, l’artista ha vinto 4 premi ai Swiss Music Awards, i principali riconoscimenti musicali in Svizzera. Nel 2021, invece, ha partecipato alla seconda edizione della versione svizzera de Il Cantante Mascherato.
Nemo, chi è il vincitore (non binario) dell'Eurovision 2024: «Rendermi conto della mia identità mi ha reso libero»
Il brano autobiografico
Il branoThe Code con influenze che vanno dall’opera all’hip hop, è un testo profondo che racconta la difficoltà nell’accettare un’identità sessuale non binaria.
Il testo di The Code
Welcome to the show, let everybody know
I’m done playin’ the game, I’ll break out of the chains
You better buckle up, I’ll pour another cup
This is my bohème, so drink it up, my friend.
Oh
Oh
This story is my truth.
I, I went to hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, wo-o-oah
Like ammonites, I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, woah
Yeah.
Let me tell you a tale about life
‘Bout the good and the bad, better hold on tight
Who dеcides what’s wrong, what’s right?
Everything is balance, еverything’s light
I got so much on my mind
And I been awake all night
I’m so pumped, I’m so psyched
It’s bigger than me, I’m gettin’ so hyped, like.
Let me taste the lows and highs
Let me feel that burning fright
This story is my truth.
I, I went to hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, wo-o-oah
Like ammonites, I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, woah.
Somewhere between the 0s and 1s
That’s where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a
Somewhere between the 0s and 1s
That’s where I found my kingdom come
My heart beats like a druuuu…
I, I went to hell and back
To find myself on track
I broke the code, woah
Like ammonites, I just gave it some time
Now I found paradise
I broke the code, wo-o-oah, woah.
The Code, la traduzione in italiano
Benvenuti allo spettacolo, fatelo sapere a tutti
Ho finito di stare al gioco, mi libererò dalle catene
È meglio che ti allacci le cinture, ne verserò un’altra tazza
Questa è la mia bohème, quindi bevila, amico mio.
Oh
Oh
Questa storia è la mia verità.
Io sono andato all’inferno e sono ritornato
Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada
Ho infranto il codice, wow
Come le ammoniti, gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo
Ora ho trovato il paradiso
Ho infranto il codice, wow
Sì.
Lascia che ti racconti una storia sulla vita
Riguarda il bene e il male, meglio tenersi stretti
Chi decide cosa è sbagliato e cosa è giusto?
Tutto è equilibrio, tutto è luce
Ho così tanto nella mia mente
E sono stato sveglio tutta la notte
Sono così carico, sono così entusiasta
È più grande di me, sono così esaltato, tipo.
Fammi assaggiare i bassi e gli alti
Fammi sentire quella paura bruciante
Questa storia è la mia verità.
Io sono andato all’inferno e sono ritornato
Per ritrovarmi sulla buona strada
Ho infranto il codice, wow
Come le ammoniti, gli ho solo dato un po’ di tempo
Ora ho trovato il paradiso
Ho infranto il codice, wow.