Meghan Markle, le prime parole sulla gravidanza: «È come avere il jet-lag...»

Persone >
Sabato 20 Ottobre 2018 di Emiliana Costa
Meghan Markle, le prime parole sulla gravidanza: «È come avere il jet-lag...»
Meghan Markle incinta, arrivano le sue prime dolci parole sulla gravidanza. La duchessa di Sussex è in visita ufficiale con il principe Harry in Australia. E durante l'incontro con i surfisti a Bondi Beach, la spiaggia delle grandi onde a Sydney, Meghan si sarebbe lasciata andare a tenere confidenze. «La gravidanza? È come avere il jet-lag...».

Il principe Harry e l'anello nero: dopo il braccialetto ecco l'altro accessorio che indossa sempre

Meghan e il principe Harry sono arrivati sulla spiaggia dei surfisti più famosa del mondo mano nella mano. E come riporta Sky News, durante l'incontro, l'ex attrice avrebbe svelato a un rappresentate locale le sue prime sensazioni da mamma in attesa: «È come avere il jet lag, mi sono svegliata alla 4.30 del mattino e a quel punto mi sono messa a fare yoga perché non riuscivo a dormire».




Insomma, Meghan si conferma spontanea e informale anche in versione "mom-to-be" (quasi mamma). Ed è per questo che continua a far impazzire i sudditi di sua maestà e non solo. Dio salvi la duchessa.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🏄🏄‍♀️ Founded at Bondi Beach in 2013, the @OneWaveisAllitTakes community has now spread to more than 100 beaches in over 20 countries, giving 10,000 people the chance to speak openly about mental health — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined OneWave’s ‘Anti Bad Vibe Circle’, as people of all ages shared their experiences of mental health issues. To turn the tide on stigma surrounding mental health issues, OneWave is encouraging people to share their experiences of living with mental health issues and the power of opening up using #OneRoyalFluroWave. #RoyalVisitAustralia #Australia #Sydney #Bondi #BondiBeach

Un post condiviso da Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) in data:

Ultimo aggiornamento: 12:56 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

LE VOCI DEL MESSAGGERO

﻿Troppi turisti, meglio misurare qualità ed educazione di chi viene a Roma

di Mauro Evangelisti

SMART CITY ROMA

PERSONE

promo

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE