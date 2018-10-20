Meghan Markle, le prime parole sulla gravidanza: «È come avere il jet-lag...»

Il principe Harry e l'anello nero: dopo il braccialetto ecco l'altro accessorio che indossa sempre
Meghan e il principe Harry sono arrivati sulla spiaggia dei surfisti più famosa del mondo mano nella mano. E come riporta Sky News, durante l'incontro, l'ex attrice avrebbe svelato a un rappresentate locale le sue prime sensazioni da mamma in attesa: «È come avere il jet lag, mi sono svegliata alla 4.30 del mattino e a quel punto mi sono messa a fare yoga perché non riuscivo a dormire».
Insomma, Meghan si conferma spontanea e informale anche in versione "mom-to-be" (quasi mamma). Ed è per questo che continua a far impazzire i sudditi di sua maestà e non solo. Dio salvi la duchessa.
🏄🏄♀️ Founded at Bondi Beach in 2013, the @OneWaveisAllitTakes community has now spread to more than 100 beaches in over 20 countries, giving 10,000 people the chance to speak openly about mental health — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined OneWave’s ‘Anti Bad Vibe Circle’, as people of all ages shared their experiences of mental health issues. To turn the tide on stigma surrounding mental health issues, OneWave is encouraging people to share their experiences of living with mental health issues and the power of opening up using #OneRoyalFluroWave. #RoyalVisitAustralia #Australia #Sydney #Bondi #BondiBeach