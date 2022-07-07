Hai scelto di rifiutare i cookie

La pubblicità personalizzata è un modo per supportare il lavoro della nostra redazione, che si impegna a fornirti ogni giorno informazioni di qualità. Accettando i cookie, ci aiuterai a fornire una informazione aggiornata ed autorevole.

In ogni momento puoi modificare le tue scelte tramite il link "preferenze cookie" in fondo alla pagina.
ACCETTA COOKIE oppure ABBONATI a partire da 1€

James Caan, morto a 82 anni l'attore che interpretò il figlio del Padrino

James Caan, morto a 82 anni l'attore che interpretò il figlio del Padrino
2 Minuti di Lettura
Giovedì 7 Luglio 2022, 19:26 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 19:32

James Caan, morto l'attore che interpretò il figlio del Padrino. James Edmund Caan, 82 anni, nato a New York, è divenuto celebre per l'interpretazione di Santino "Sonny" Corleone, rabbioso e violento primogenito di Don Vito Corleone, nel film Il padrino (1972) diretto da Francis Ford Coppola, per la quale l'attore ricevette una candidatura al premio Oscar per il miglior attore non protagonista.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.<br><br>The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.<br><br>End of tweet</p>&mdash; James Caan (@James_Caan) <a href="https://twitter.com/James_Caan/status/1545090774517174272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 7, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

+++ NOTIZIA IN AGGIORNAMENTO +++

 

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA