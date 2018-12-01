Chiara Ferragni e Fedez le regalano una protesi: ragazza tornerà a camminare

Chiara Ferragni, Fedez e Ramona
La solidarietà di Chiara Ferragni e Fedez consentirà a una ragazza di tornare a camminare. Grazie a loro, Ramona, una ragazza di Settimo Torinese alla quale, diversi mesi fa, è stata amputata una gamba a causa di una forma molto rara di cancro, torna a sperare.

 

Il rapper e la moglie influencer, con i soldi raccolti durante il loro matrimonio, acquisteranno per la ragazza una gamba artificiale dotata di ginocchio elettronico.

«Il nostro Paese dà ai pazienti delle gambe artificiali di vecchia generazione, molto difficili da usare, e solo che se lo può permettere acquista i nuovi modelli», sostiene la coppia su Instagram. La foto dell'incontro tra Fedez, la Ferragni e Ramona, pubblicata sul social, è stata subito condivisa da decine di migliaia di follower. Ultimo aggiornamento: 20:31 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

