Chiara Ferragni e Fedez le regalano una protesi: ragazza tornerà a camminare

Today we met for the first time Ramona: she’s the person we decided to help with our wedding donations. In 2015 she was diagnosed with a very rare cancer that forced her to amputate her leg. We decided to help her because giving her the right artificial leg with an electronic knee she would be independent again. Our state only gives amputees a very old and difficult to use articial leg, only giving the chance to buy the new models to people who can afford them, and they’re very few. Can’t wait to see her walking again 💪🏻
Il rapper e la moglie influencer, con i soldi raccolti durante il loro matrimonio, acquisteranno per la ragazza una gamba artificiale dotata di ginocchio elettronico.
«Il nostro Paese dà ai pazienti delle gambe artificiali di vecchia generazione, molto difficili da usare, e solo che se lo può permettere acquista i nuovi modelli», sostiene la coppia su Instagram. La foto dell'incontro tra Fedez, la Ferragni e Ramona, pubblicata sul social, è stata subito condivisa da decine di migliaia di follower. Ultimo aggiornamento: 20:31 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA