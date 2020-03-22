CORONAVIRUS

Coronavirus, Kate e William: «Pensiamo alle famiglie in difficoltà». E postano la foto di Lady D

Persone
Domenica 22 Marzo 2020

Il messaggio di Kate e William alle famiglie che stanno attraversando l'emergenza del coronavirus. «Vi pensiamo in questi tempi difficili». L'occasione è il Mothering Sunday, «la domenica delle mamme», ricorrenza religiosa celebrata nelle chiese protestanti e cattoliche di diversi paesi di lingua inglese, che ora cade in tempi di coronavirus.

Coronavirus Napoli, per paura della pandemia partorisce in casa: mamma e bimbo stanno bene
 

«Alle nuove mamme e a quelle più anziane, alle famiglie che passano la giornata insieme o divise, pensiamo a voi in questi tempi difficili», hanno scritto i duchi di Cambridge su Instagram, vicino ad una foto che i ritrae il futuro re e la futura regina con i figli George e Charlotte a cavalcioni mentre corrono su un prato. Vi sono anche foto delle loro mamme - la defunta principessa Diana e Carole Middleton - oltre ad una immagine del cartoncino d'auguri che il piccolo George ha inviato a sua madre per l'occasione.

Accanto alla foto di Kate e William, c'è anche quella di Diana con i figli William e Harry da piccoli, a Norfolk.

 

 

Ultimo aggiornamento: 13:33 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

LE VOCI DEL MESSAGGERO

﻿A Roma pranzo a 10 euro nel ristorante di lusso, nei giorni dell'incubo

di Pietro Piovani

SMART CITY ROMA

PERSONE

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

promo

Roma Omnia Vatican Card

Visita i Musei Vaticani, la Cappella Sistina e San Pietro senza stress. Salta la fila e risparmia

Prenota adesso la tua visita a Roma

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE