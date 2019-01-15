Chiara Ferragni pubblica le foto di 10 anni fa: «Quando mi dicevano, nessuno ricorderà il tuo nome»

Chiara Ferragni, l'influencer italiana più famosa del mondo, idolo di tanti ragazzi che come lei vorrebbero trovare successo sul web come nella vita, manda un messaggio ai suoi 15 milioni di follower. L'imprenditrice moglie di Fedez partecipa al tormentone social #10yearchallenge pubblicando alcuni scatti che la ritraggono 10 anni fa.
«Questa ero io nel 2009, l'anno che ha cambiato la mia vita per sempre - scrive - Avevo 21 anni, studiavo diritto internazionale all'università Bocconi, vivevo in un monolocale di 40 metri quadri a Moscova e lavoravo part time come modella. Stavo investendo tutti i miei soldi in borse e viaggi di design e sognavo di trovare la mia strada verso il mondo e diventare qualcuno. Avevo un debole per le borse e l'eyeliner di Balenciaga. Stavo già pubblicando la mia vita su Internet, specialmente su Flickr, e stavo già affrontando troll e nemici che cercavano di abbattermi».
«Poi - prosegue - nell'ottobre 2009, ho deciso di acquistare la mia prima vera macchina fotografica (vedi la foto n.9), avviare il mio blog, @theblondesalad e, passo dopo passo, è cambiata la mia intera vita. Alla giovane Chiara di 21 anni del 2009 vorrei dire questo: è ok non aver capito tutto e capire la tua vita a poco a poco, è ok non sentirsi bene il 100% delle volte ed è molto saggio godersi i momenti bui anche perché fanno parte del processo. Goditi il viaggio verso ciò che fai Chiara più giovane e ricorda sempre che se segui il tuo cuore non commetterai mai errori. E a tutte le persone che ti diranno "Nessuno ricorderà il tuo nome tra 6 mesi" in questi anni . Oh bene, nel 2019 sarai in grado di ricambiare il sorriso e dire loro che stavano sbagliando».
#10yearchallenge This was me in 2009, the year that changed my life forever. I was 21, studying international law at Bocconi university, living in a 40 square metre studio apartment in Moscova and working part time as a model. I was investing all my money in designer bags and travels and dreaming to find my way into the world and becoming someone inspiring. I had a thing for Balenciaga bags and eyeliner. I was already posting my life on the Internet, especially on Flickr, and was already facing trolls and haters trying to put me down. Then, in October 2009, I decided to buy my first real camera (see picture n.9), start my own blog, @theblondesalad and, step by step my whole life changed. To the young 21 year old Chiara of 2009 I would wanna say this: It’s ok to not having it all figured out and understand your life little by little, It’s ok to not feel good 100% of the times and It’s very wise to enjoy the dark moments too because they’re part of the process. Enjoy the journey to whatever you’re doing younger Chiara, and always keep in mind that If you follow your heart, you’ll never make mistakes. And to all the people that will tell you “Nobody’s gonna remember your name in 6 months” in these years.. Oh well, in 2019 you’ll be able to smile back at them and tell them they were fucking wrong ✌🏻