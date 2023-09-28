Michael Gambon, morto Albus Silente di “Harry Potter”: l'attore aveva 82 anni

L'attore britannico era stato il professor silente in sei degli otto film della saga

Michael Gambon, morto Albus Silente di Harry Potter: l'attore aveva 82 anni
Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023, 14:00 - Ultimo aggiornamento: 14:08

L'attore Michael Gambon è morto in ospedale all'età di 82 anni. Era noto soprattutto per aver interpretato il professor Albus Silente in sei degli otto film di Harry Potter. Sir Michael è apparso anche in Fantastic Mr Fox, ha interpretato il detective francese Maigret e ha recitato in The Singing Detective.

La vedova e il figlio hanno detto che il loro «amato marito e padre» è morto pacificamente con la famiglia al suo fianco dopo aver sofferto di polmonite.

