Zelensky e la battuta davanti a Putin nel 2002: il video diventa virale (ma è frutto di un montaggio)

I'm really sad to inform everyone, that this is the original video and Zelensky did not roast Putin on KVN WHILE Putin was in the audience.



Maybe fot the better, the simulation is broken enough. https://t.co/OPyGGtyPux pic.twitter.com/qB8PlcKHbK

— Irate Dem0n 💙💛 (@IrateDem0n) March 26, 2022