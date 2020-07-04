Usa, bambino di 8 anni ucciso in sparatoria in un centro commerciale in Alabama

Usa, bambino di 8 anni ucciso in sparatoria in un centro commerciale in Alabama
Due sparatorie in poche ore in due centri commerciali negli Stati Uniti. A Hoover, in Alabama, è rimasto ucciso un bambino di 8 anni. Ne ha dato notizia la polizia, secondo cui diversi colpi d'arma da fuoco sono stati sparati vicino alla food hall del Riverchase Galleria. Oltre al bambino sono rimasti feriti una ragazzina e due adulti. Indagini sono in corso per individuare i responsabili ed accertare il movente.
 
L'altra sparatoria è avvenuta in un mall a Braintree, in Massachusetts. Una persona è stata colpita e trasportata in ospedale ed è scattata la caccia al sospettato o ai sospettati: le autorità non sembrano infatti escludere che si tratti di due persone fuggite dal mall. L'area circostante al South Shore Mall Palza è stata isolata e la polizia ha invitato chi risiede nell'area a mantenersi al riparo e rivolgersi immediatamente alle autorità nel caso di attività sospetta. 

