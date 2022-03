Ucraina, ucciso il generale russo Andrei Mordvichev: è il quinto in 24 giorni di guerra

NEW: Ukrainian troops have killed Russian Lt. Gen. Andrei Mordvichev in combat, commander of the 8th General Army of 🇷🇺 Southern Military District: Ukraine military statement.



Mordvichev would be the 5th 🇷🇺 general & highest-ranking officer killed in 🇺🇦 in 23 days of war.

— Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) March 19, 2022