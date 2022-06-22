Terremoto, 250 morti in Afghanistan: epicentro in Pakistan, allarme anche in India

Terremoto, una scossa di magnitudo 6 ha causato 250 morti ieri sera in Afghanistan, al confine con il Pakistan: lo ha detto alla Bbc un funzionario del governo locale sottolineando che i feriti sono oltre 150. Secondo l'Istituto geofisico statunitense (Usgs) la scossa è stata registrata a 44 km a sudovest di Khost, ad una profondità di 10 km. Il Centro Sismologico Euro Mediterraneo riporta che il terremoto è stato avvertito in un raggio di oltre 500 km, non solo in Afghanistan e Pakistan ma anche in India.

APPROFONDIMENTI CRONACA Video LAZIO Terremoto a Rieti di magnitudo 3.1, epicentro a Cittareale: tre... IL SISMA Terremoto a Reggio Calabria di 3.6 LA SENTENZA Rigopiano, la valanga non fu provocata dalle scosse di terremoto ITALIA Terremoto 2009, tredici anni dopo: la stele nel punto...

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="in" dir="ltr">[DATI <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIVISTI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIVISTI</a>] <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/terremoto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#terremoto</a> Mw 6.1 ore 22:54 IT del 21-06-2022, Pakistan [Land] Prof=15Km <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INGV_31627041?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INGV_31627041</a> <a href="https://t.co/jyzDxfqRz6">https://t.co/jyzDxfqRz6</a></p>— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) <a href="https://twitter.com/INGVterremoti/status/1539357560905641985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 21, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>