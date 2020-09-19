Sparatoria a una festa in giardino a Rochester, New York: almeno due morti e 16 feriti Mappa

Sparatoria a Rochester, sul lago Ontario, al confine nord ovest dello stato di New York. Almeno due persone morte e altre 16 sono rimaste ferite. In base alle prime informazioni, un uomo armato ha aperto il fuoco durante una festa in giardino con più di 100 persone poco dopo la mezzanotte di venerdì. Al momento non sono stati effettuati arresti. L'assalto è avvenuto nei pressi di Goodman Street e Pennsylvania Avenue della città di 200mila abitanti. Tutta la zona è stata messa in lockdown dalla polizia e si sono alzati elicotteri con potenti fari per aiutare la ricerca dello sparatore che si sarebbe allontanato subito dopo aver fatto fuoco con un'arma automatica.

At the same time this mass shooting was taking place in Rochester NY there was another multiple victims shooting in Louisville Kentucky-

not to mention the 4.8 earthquake in Cali and the sad loss of our Justice Ginsburg-

Good God I need a drink

Prayers for my country tonight https://t.co/sKhqQWqcJ0

— True Blue Warriors (@TruBluWarriors) September 19, 2020