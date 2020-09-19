ULTIMA ORA

Sparatoria a una festa in giardino a Rochester, New York: almeno due morti e 16 feriti Mappa

Mondo
Sabato 19 Settembre 2020

Sparatoria a Rochester, sul lago Ontario, al confine nord ovest dello stato di New YorkAlmeno due persone morte e altre 16 sono rimaste ferite. In base alle prime informazioni, un uomo armato ha aperto il fuoco durante una festa in giardino con più di 100 persone poco dopo la mezzanotte di venerdì. Al momento non sono stati effettuati arresti. L'assalto è avvenuto nei pressi di Goodman Street e Pennsylvania Avenue della città di 200mila abitanti. Tutta la zona è stata messa in lockdown dalla polizia e si sono alzati elicotteri con potenti fari per aiutare la ricerca dello sparatore che si sarebbe allontanato subito dopo aver fatto fuoco con un'arma automatica.

 


.

 

Ultimo aggiornamento: 11:14 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

SMART CITY ROMA

promo

MONDO

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE