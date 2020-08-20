Sorelle gemelle sposano fratelli gemelli. E annunciano insieme la loro "doppia" gravidanza

Due sorelle gemelle sposano due fratelli gemelli. Ora comunicano sui social che nello stesso momento sono rimaste incinte. Protagoniste di questo episodio sono Brittany e Briana Salyers, che incontrarono i loro mariti, Josh e Jeremy, durante un festival del Twins Day che si è tenuto nel 2017 a Twinsburg, nell'Ohio (Stati Uniti). Un summit tra gemelli dove, a quanto pare, è scoppiato l'amore.
Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! 🤰🤰 We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! ✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨ Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other! ✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨ #SalyersTwins #TwinsMarriedToTwins #expecting #thebump #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancyandbeyond #twinning #dubblebubble #baywatch #babywatch #pregnancyphoto #pregnant #bestpregnancyphotos #maternity #momstobe #dadstobe #twinsisters #twinbrothers #strangethings #identicaltwins #deanetwins #twincouples #twinmoms #twindads #miracle #ourtwinsanewedding #twinwedding #twinpregnancy #pregnancyphotoshoot #dreamcometrue
Le due coppie si sono sposate nel corso di una trasmissione tv proprio dedicata al matrimonio delle coppie gemellari.
L'annuncio della doppia gravidanza è stato lasciato su Instagram. "I nostri bambini non saranno solo cugini ma fratelli gemelli geneticamente completi", scrivono sul social.
Per l'occasione le due coppie si sono fatte fotografare in costume da bagnini, con lo sfondo della spiaggia. Brittany e Briana hanno un costume intero con la scritta "Baby Watch".Ultimo aggiornamento: 14:22 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
