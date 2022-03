Ucraina, morto il sindaco di Gostomel. «Ucciso dai russi mentre distribuiva cibo e medicine»

It’s confirmed: Yuriy Prylypko, the head of Hostomel, and two further volunteers were killed by RU invaders when bringing food to local civilians. #PutinWarCriminal #PutinsWar #PutinHitlerFascism pic.twitter.com/0OFSSvs8WR

— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) March 7, 2022