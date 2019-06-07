A 21 anni ha visitato tutti e 196 i paesi del mondo: è record

Aveva un sogno e l'ha realizzato: viaggiare per tutto il mondo. Lexie Alford a 21 anni è diventata la persona più giovane ad aver visitato tutti e 196 i paesi del globo. La giovane americana ha postato sul suo profilo Instagram le foto scattate tappa dopo tappa, conquistando 150 mila follower che hanno sognato insieme a lei ammirando i paesaggi più svariati: dai baobab giganti del Madagascar alle moscee dell'Afghanistan.
What are 3 defining moments in your life? I’ve been thinking about this a lot and thought it would be a fun exercise to do with you guys. As someone that goes through tons of phases, both positive and negative, I get so nostalgic when I think about the things that brought me to where I am today. Here’s a few of my turning points: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. The day I passed my exams to skip Junior & Senior years of high school. 2. Bungee jumping in Switzerland the summer after I graduated from college.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3. The very first time I thought about breaking the world record for the youngest person to travel to every country ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ve got a pretty huge life achievement coming up with visiting my last country (!!) which I already know is going to change so much in my life. This photo may be a hint about the first place I’m going back to after I break the record 😉
Ora, per entrare nel Guinness dei primati Lexie dovrà presentare oltre 10 mila prove dei suoi viaggi in ordine cronologico. Ma come ha fatto la giovane americana a visitare ogni angolo del pianeta? Grazie a una grande passione per l’avventura. e ai genitori che hanno un’agenzia di viaggi in California.
Afghanistan is one of the most unique places I’ve traveled to because it felt almost taboo to be there. So much negative hype has been built up around it that not many people get to experience this place which is a real shame. Honestly it is very unstable here and I don’t recommend going to Afghanistan casually. I got really lucky with my experience but I also put in the work researching where to go and how to do it safely. That being said, wow. Just wow. The food, architecture, smells, colors. Gorgeous people with dark hair and bright blue eyes. Sensory overload. I didn’t feel unsafe walking down the street although the traffic will give you anxiety. I visited a few colorful 1000+ yr old mosques and saw hundreds of people praying together. Everywhere we went there seemed to be someone genuinely happy to share their culture with us. Although Afghanistan was challenging to understand at times, being there made me feel so much connected to its people, their cultural history, their strength and struggle. It made me thankful for everything that I have and reminded me not to take it for granted. Afghanistan made me grow.
La Corea del nord è stato l'ultimo paese visitato che le ha fatto conquistare il record. Ma ora per entrare nel Guinness la ragazza dovrà presentare 10 mila prove dei suoi viaggi in ordine cronologico ai giudici. Intanto, la giovane si è divertita a raccontare, giorno per giorno, il suo giro del mondo sui social network ricevendo oltre 115mila adesioni di follower su Instagram.
«Tutto quello per cui ho combattuto negli ultimi anni si è avverato in un momento - scrive in un post Lexie -. Sono così grata a tutti quelli che mi hanno aiutato ad arrivare fino a qui. Il più grande capitolo della mia vita sta arrivando alla fine».Ultimo aggiornamento: 19:49