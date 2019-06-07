A 21 anni ha visitato tutti e 196 i paesi del mondo: è record

Aveva un sogno e l'ha realizzato: viaggiare per tutto il mondo. Lexie Alford a 21 anni è diventata la persona più giovane ad aver visitato tutti e 196 i paesi del globo. La giovane americana ha postato sul suo profilo Instagram le foto scattate tappa dopo tappa, conquistando 150 mila follower che hanno sognato insieme a lei ammirando i paesaggi più svariati: dai baobab giganti del Madagascar alle moscee dell'Afghanistan.



Ora, per entrare nel Guinness dei primati Lexie dovrà presentare oltre 10 mila prove dei suoi viaggi in ordine cronologico. Ma come ha fatto la giovane americana a visitare ogni angolo del pianeta? Grazie a una grande passione per l’avventura. e ai genitori che hanno un’agenzia di viaggi in California.

La Corea del nord è stato l'ultimo paese visitato che le ha fatto conquistare il record. Ma ora per entrare nel Guinness la ragazza dovrà presentare 10 mila prove dei suoi viaggi in ordine cronologico ai giudici. Intanto, la giovane si è divertita a raccontare, giorno per giorno, il suo giro del mondo sui social network ricevendo oltre 115mila adesioni di follower su Instagram.

«Tutto quello per cui ho combattuto negli ultimi anni si è avverato in un momento - scrive in un post Lexie -. Sono così grata a tutti quelli che mi hanno aiutato ad arrivare fino a qui. Il più grande capitolo della mia vita sta arrivando alla fine».

Ultimo aggiornamento: 19:49

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA