Putin perde anche Yumashev, il genero di Eltsin che lo lanciò ai vertici del Cremlino si è dimesso da consigliere

Valentin #Yumashev, the son-in-law of former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, quit his role as an unpaid advisor to Putin.@Reuters

● Yumashev, a key power broker from the Yeltsin era, is the biggest name to go since the invasion https://t.co/ZpEvRugOSk

— Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) May 30, 2022