Ordina un vino rosso da 300 euro, il cameriere sbaglia e gliene porta uno da 5mila

I’m sure you’re all getting tired of this now, so one last thing, to the people who put homelessness in Manchester next to ‘£4500 wine?!’ and suggesting we have no values: we’ve raised well over £1m for @ACF_UK, work with @WoodSt_Mission and @notjustsoupMCR. We have values.

— Hawksmoor Manchester (@HawksmoorMCR) May 16, 2019