Nobel per la Pace a Nadia Murad, vittima dell'Is e Denis Mukwege, ginecologo congolese

Mondo >
Venerdì 5 Ottobre 2018
Sono Nadia Murad, vittima yazida dei crimini commessi dall'Is in Iraq, e Denis Mukwege, ginecologo congolese, i due premi Nobel per la pace 2018. Nominato molte volte in passato, Mukwege ha trascorso due decenni aiutando le donne a riprendersi dalle violenze e dai traumi degli stupri nella Repubblica Democratica del Congo orientale devastata dalla guerra, mentre Murad è diventata un'attivista dopo essere stata rapita dai militanti del gruppo dello Stato Islamico e tenuta come una schiava del sesso.

