Nobel per la Pace a Nadia Murad, vittima dell'Is e Denis Mukwege, ginecologo congolese

Sono Nadia Murad, vittima yazida dei crimini commessi dall'Is in Iraq, e Denis Mukwege, ginecologo congolese, i due premi Nobel per la pace 2018.

Nominato molte volte in passato, Mukwege ha trascorso due decenni aiutando le donne a riprendersi dalle violenze e dai traumi degli stupri nella Repubblica Democratica del Congo orientale devastata dalla guerra, mentre Murad è diventata un'attivista dopo essere stata rapita dai militanti del gruppo dello Stato Islamico e tenuta come una schiava del sesso.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. #NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/LaICSbQXWM