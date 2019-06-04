Negli Usa arriva la "super carta igienica": dura fino a tre mesi

Still looking for that perfect holiday gift? Check out the Charmin Forever Roll, featured in Adage! (It's the gift that keeps on giving...literally.) https://t.co/yzC3LGNrIw pic.twitter.com/GUcKkq9L9k— Charmin (@Charmin) December 19, 2018
Un solo rotolo ha il diametro di 30 centimetri. L'azienda ha studiato il prodotto soprattutto per i millennial: infatti, secondo una loro stima, può arrivare a durare anche per tre mesi per chi vive da solo.
Su Twitter le immagini della "super carta igienica" sono diventate virali, specie tra gli utenti statunitensi.
One of the best purchases I have made, @Charmin’s “Forever Roll” - Commercial-sized, premium-quality 2-ply #toiletpaper #charmin pic.twitter.com/KBzjypWY9A— Andy T. Le (@AndyTLe) May 30, 2019
Ultimo aggiornamento: 21:52 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA