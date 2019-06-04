Negli Usa arriva la "super carta igienica": dura fino a tre mesi

Martedì 4 Giugno 2019
Negli Usa arriva la
L'ultimo strappo di carta igienica può essere una fonte di grande imbarazzo. E' per questo motivo che negli Usa si sono inventati il rotolo di carta igienica di lunga durata. Si chiama "Charmin forever roll" ed è un marchio della multinazionale Procter and Gamble.
 

Un solo rotolo ha il diametro di 30 centimetri. L'azienda ha studiato il prodotto soprattutto per i millennial: infatti, secondo una loro stima, può arrivare a durare anche per tre mesi per chi vive da solo.

Su Twitter le immagini della "super carta igienica" sono diventate virali, specie tra gli utenti statunitensi. 
 



