Jennie Berry, disabile sul volo per Maiorca costretta a trascinarsi per andare al bagno: «Mi hanno detto di indossare un pannolone»

SHOCKED AND DISGUSTED WITH ALBASTAR AIRLINES - told me I should wear a nappy on board as I’m disabled and they don’t have an aisle chair. This is what I had to resort to. Please share - This isn’t acceptable!!! #disabled #wheelchair #AlbastarAirlines pic.twitter.com/nMNkH278PQ

— Jennie Berry (@WheelieGoodLife) September 20, 2022