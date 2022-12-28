Iran, polizia insegue due giovani in auto e spara: morto un ragazzo di 17 anni

Mercoledì 28 Dicembre 2022, 08:13

Continuano gli orrori in Iran. Un ragazzo di 17 anni è stato ucciso dagli agenti di polizia iraniani mentre stava tornando a casa ad Ardaq, nella provincia di Qazvin nell'auto di un amico.

Una pattuglia li ha inseguiti, ma si è impantanata nel fango e ha aperto il fuoco. Lo riporta Bbc Persia citando un account Instagram e pubblicando la foto della giovane vittima, Mehrdad Malek.

