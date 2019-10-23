Inghilterra, trovati 39 corpi in un container: arrestato un camionista 25enne

Il container era all'interno delle Water Glade Industrial park. Il sovrintenente Andrew Mariner ha affermato che: «Il camion sarebbe entrato dalla Bulgaria sabato scorso», lasciando intendere che la tragedia possa essere legata all'immigrazione clandestina.
