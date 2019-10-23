Inghilterra, trovati 39 corpi in un container: arrestato un camionista 25enne

Mondo
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2019
Orrore in Inghilterra. Sono stati trovati 39 corpi senza vita stipati in un container in una zona industriale nell'Essex, nel sudest del paese. Tra le vittime anche un adolescente. Lo scrive la Press Association, aggiungendo che un camionista 25enne nordirlandese è stato arrestato con il sospetto di omicidio.

Il container era all'interno delle Water Glade Industrial park. Il sovrintenente Andrew Mariner ha affermato che: «Il camion sarebbe entrato dalla Bulgaria sabato scorso», lasciando intendere che la tragedia possa essere legata all'immigrazione clandestina.

  Ultimo aggiornamento: 11:13 © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

PLAY

LE VOCI DEL MESSAGGERO

﻿Vacanze studio all’estero: «Ciaone» e zero contatti

di Raffaella Troili

SMART CITY ROMA

MONDO

GUIDA ALLO SHOPPING

Roma Omnia Vatican Card

Visita i Musei Vaticani, la Cappella Sistina e San Pietro senza stress. Salta la fila e risparmia

Prenota adesso la tua visita a Roma

promo

VIDEO PIu VISTO

LE NEWS PIÚ LETTE