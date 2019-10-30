Greta Thunberg rifiuta 46mila euro per meriti ambientalisti: «Al clima i premi non servono»

Il Consiglio Nordico l'avrebbe premiata per il suo impegno nella difesa del clima, con relativo assegno di 500mila corone svedesi (46mila euro). Greta Thunberg ha ringraziato, ma passa avanti. «Il mondo non ha bisogno di ulteriori premi». E dopo aver comunque definito «un grande onore» la possibilità offertale, spiega meglio la sua posizione. Citando un rapporto di WWF e Global Footprint Network, l'attivista ha sferrato un attacco alle politiche ambientali di Svezia e altri Paesi Nordici.

In onore di Greta Thunberg una specie di scarafaggio si chiamerà come lei

Già, Paesi Nordici. Proprio quelli a cui tutti guardiamo come modelli per la lotta al cambiamento climatico. «I Paesi nordici hanno un gran reputazione quando si parla di clima e tematiche ambientali. Nessun risparmio di vanterie. Nessuna carenza di bei paroloni. Ma se guardiamo ai dati sulle emissioni e la nostra impronta ecologica procapite- includendo i consumi, gli importi, i voli e le navi- beh, è un'altra storia» scrive su Instagram Greta.

E continua. «In Svezia viviamo come se avessimo a disposizione 4 pianeti. In Norvegia il governo ha di recente dato il via libera a un numero record di permessi per l'estrazione di petrolio e gas», ha scritto, concludendo: «Siamo tra i Paesi che possono fare di più. E invece continuiamo a fare poco o niente. Quindi, finchè non inizierete a fare quello che la scienza ritiene necessario per limitare il surriscaldamento globale a 1,5 o a 2 gradi Celsius, Io- e Fridays for Future Svezia- scegliamo di non accettare nè il premio nè i soldi».

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA