Etiopia, il capo di stato della sicurezza ucciso dalla sua guardia del corpo

Domenica 23 Giugno 2019
Il capo di Stato maggiore delle forze di sicurezza etiopi, Seare Mekonnen, è morto per le ferite riportate nell'attacco che lo ha preso di mira. Ad ucciderlo nella propria abitazione, ha annunciato il premier Abiy Ahmed citato da al Jazeera, è stata la sua guardia del corpo. 

In precedenza, una squadra di killer ha fatto irruzione in un meeting ufficiale uccidendo il presidente dello Stato di Amhara, teatro del tentativo di golpe, e il suo principale consigliere. Il capo delle Forze speciali ha assicurato che la maggior parte degli ufficiali golpisti e dei loro sostenitori «sono stati arrestati».
