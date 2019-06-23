Etiopia, il capo di stato della sicurezza ucciso dalla sua guardia del corpo

In precedenza, una squadra di killer ha fatto irruzione in un meeting ufficiale uccidendo il presidente dello Stato di Amhara, teatro del tentativo di golpe, e il suo principale consigliere. Il capo delle Forze speciali ha assicurato che la maggior parte degli ufficiali golpisti e dei loro sostenitori «sono stati arrestati».
#Ethiopia is reeling from a regional coup attempt in Amhara that killed state president Ambachew Mekonnen and his advisor Ezez Wasie. The country's army chief Seare Mekonnen was shot dead by his bodyguard just hours after the attempted coup. https://t.co/Z8PmuhIa9y— Mark Anderson (@markc_anderson) 23 giugno 2019
