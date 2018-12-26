Donald Trump e Melania visitano le truppe americane in Iraq: «Nessun piano di ritiro»

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) 26 dicembre 2018
«Nessun piano» per ritirare le truppe americane dall'Iraq, ha detto, secondo quanto riportato dai media americani, il presidente americano Donald Trump. Si tratta della prima visita del presidente in Iraq da commander-in-chief.