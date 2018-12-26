DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump e Melania visitano le truppe americane in Iraq: «Nessun piano di ritiro»

Mercoledì 26 Dicembre 2018
Donald Trump e Melania sono arrivati in Iraq per visitare le truppe americane. La visita a sorpresa è stata annunciata dalla portavoce della Casa Bianca, Sarah Huckabee Sanders in un tweet. 
 
«Nessun piano» per ritirare le truppe americane dall'Iraq, ha detto, secondo quanto riportato dai media americani, il presidente americano Donald Trump. Si tratta della prima visita del presidente in Iraq da commander-in-chief. © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

